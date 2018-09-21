International Coastal Clean-up Day on the Island

Last Saturday Islanders removed trash from the shoreline in various areas of Mashomack Preserve for International Coastal Clean-up Day.

On Saturday Islanders gathered for International Coastal Clean-up Day (ICCD), a global movement spearheaded by the Ocean Conservancy to clean shorelines and water bodies that began over 30 years ago. The day unites hundreds of thousands of volunteers to comb lakes, rivers and beaches around the world for trash.

Shelter Island beach combers picked up a wide range of trash known to kill sea life, including netting, balloons, shoes and a plethora of plastic debris that breaks down into micro-plastics but still remains in the water.

ICCD on the Island was organized by Mashomack Preserve, which offers community service hours via the clean-up for those who need them.

Photos from the top: Tom Damiani, Myla Dougherty and Emmett Cummings clean up Smith’s Cove as Lora Lomuscio records the data; Sophie and Jude Tait hold balloon ribbon; the clean-up crew of Mr. Damiani, Miss Lomuscio, Mr. Cummings, Miss Dougherty, Bran Dougherty-Johnson, and Orian, Amy, Sophie and Jude Tait.