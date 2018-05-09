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First day of school

By Beverlea Walz

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO A happy scrum before the school day, and year, began.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO A happy scrum before the school day, and year, began.

Wednesday kicked off the school year for students and parents. Our photographer Bev was there to catch the action.

COURTESY PHOTO These young scholars caught a bus to take them to our Lady of the Hamptons for the first day. From left: Maeve Springer, Henry Springer, Christopher Ward and Tucker Ward .
COURTESY PHOTO These young scholars caught a bus to take them to our Lady of the Hamptons for the first day. From left: Maeve Springer, Henry Springer, Christopher Ward and Tucker Ward.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Eli Green, Leron Carter, Nathaniel Overstreet and Jamel Saunders are set to go.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Eli Green, Leron Carter, Nathaniel Overstreet and Jamel Saunders are set to go.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Happy, sad and — let's be honest — relieved parents.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Happy, sad  — and let’s be honest — relieved parents.

BEVERLA WALZ PHOTO best friends and classmates Thia Hatchett, Aisley Davidson and Bitsy Weslek were set for school to start.
BEVERLA WALZ PHOTO Classmates Thia Hatchett, Aisley Davidson and Bitsy Weslek were set for school to start.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Pre-schoolers Ryleigh Sanwald, Kathy Torres and Grace Marshall brought some special friends with them on the first day of school.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Pre-schoolers Ryleigh Sanwald, Kathy Torres and Gracie Marshall brought some special friends with them to the first day of school.