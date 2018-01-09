Fei-Fei to perform at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church

Piano virtuoso Fei-Fei will play a concert at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Sunday, September 2, at 8 p.m.

This young pianist from mainland China has chosen music of Mozart, Schumann and Rachmaninoff, as well as the beloved Andante Spianato of Chopin.

Miss Fei will end the first half of the program with a modern work, Gargoyles, by Lowell Liebermann, that has become a favorite of audiences, especially because of its fourth and final movement marked presto feroce (ferociously fast). It’s a moment not to be missed.

Ms. Fei was the 2014 winner of the Concert Artists Guild Competition and a 2013 top finalist in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. For more information on Ms. Fei visit feifeipiano.com.

The concert is free, with donations gratefully accepted at the door.