Congrats, Kara!

Kara Zarchin of Shelter Island Heights and Watertown, Connecticut graduated with honors from the University of Connecticut School of Law on May 20, 2018.

She is the daughter of the late Dr. Lawrence Zarchin and Kathy Zarchin.

Kara received the National Association of Women Lawyers Outstanding Law Student Award, presented to the graduate who demonstrated academic achievement, exhibited motivation, tenacity and enthusiasm, contributed to the advancement of women in society, promoted issues and concerns of women in the legal profession, and earned the respect of the dean and law faculty.

While at UConn, Kara was an executive editor of the Connecticut Law Review and a member of the Moot Court Board and Mock Trial Society.

Kara was also the 2018 Regional Finalist in the American Association for Justice Mock Trial Competition in Boston, Massachusetts. Kara is currently clerking for Justice Richard N. Palmer of the Connecticut Supreme Court.

She is a graduate of Middlebury College and the Bread Loaf School of English with a master’s degree in English.