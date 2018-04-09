Annual Snapper Derby gets kids hooked on fishing

Kids with snapper rigs on their poles were all over the Island’s beaches, bridges and boats during the 2018 Annual Kids Snapper Derby on Saturday, September 1.

It was all fun in the sun as they competed to catch a top place in the categories of Biggest Snapper, Biggest Bluefish and the Most Caught Released. There was also an art competition where kids vied to get their fishing themed artwork chosen for next year’s Derby T-shirts.

“I am always happy to see families fishing and enjoying one of our island’s special gifts,” said Darren Binder. “Helping kids make Island summer memories is what keeps me excited for next year.”

The weigh-in was at 5 p.m. at the American Legion, where a community fish fry served up the fish caught by the kids. Sponsors provided burgers, pizza, drinks, treats and other food for everyone in attendance and kids all received a Derby T-shirt featuring art from last year’s logo competition.

The Annual Snapper Derby is spearheaded by the Shelter Island Lions Club with help from numerous local sponsors. Excess revenue generated from the Derby goes to the Lions Club to support local charities.

2018 Snapper Derby Winners:

2018 Logo Shirt Design Winners

– Ulu Aipa

– Nolan Sanwald

– Lily Levitsky

2018 Snapper Derby (lbs)

Jack Lavin, 0.895

Henry Cruise, 0.570

Alexander Stonehill, 0.510

Marco Friezo, 0.495

Andres Khuri, 0.495

Lexi Bartilucci, 0.485

Jonathan Rivera, 0.480

2018 Blue Fish (lbs)

Lila Laton, 2.580

Angus Deely, 1.750

Jack Deely, 1.520

George Deely, 1.485

Marco Friezo, 1.045

2018 Catch and Release (count)

Nicholas Vanderbruggen, 181

Marco Friezo, 111

Henry Cruise, 111

Riley Renault, 80

Nick Marsh, 68

Jonathan Rivera, 50

Alexander Stonehill, 35