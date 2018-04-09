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Around the Island

Annual Snapper Derby gets kids hooked on fishing

By Jade Eckardt

SCOTT FEIERSTEIN PHOTO The crowd waits patiently for the awards ceremony to begin.
SCOTT FEIERSTEIN PHOTO
Proud winners of the 2018 Annual Snapper Derby.

Kids with snapper rigs on their poles were all over the Island’s beaches, bridges and boats during the 2018 Annual Kids Snapper Derby on Saturday, September 1.

It was all fun in the sun as they competed to catch a top place in the categories of Biggest Snapper, Biggest Bluefish and the Most Caught Released. There was also an art competition where kids vied to get their fishing themed artwork chosen for next year’s Derby T-shirts.

SCOTT FEIERSTEIN PHOTOS A competitor shows off her catch.
SCOTT FEIERSTEIN PHOTOS
A competitor shows off her catch.

“I am always happy to see families fishing and enjoying one of our island’s special gifts,” said Darren Binder. “Helping kids make Island summer memories is what keeps me excited for next year.”

The weigh-in was at 5 p.m. at the American Legion, where a community fish fry served up the fish caught by the kids. Sponsors provided burgers, pizza, drinks, treats and other food for everyone in attendance and kids all received a Derby T-shirt featuring art from last year’s logo competition.

JADE ECKARDT PHOTO From left, Derby fisherman Andre Earls, Ulu Aipa and Auggie Earls.
JADE ECKARDT PHOTO
From left, Derby fisherman Andre Earls, Ulu Aipa and Auggie Earls.

The Annual Snapper Derby is spearheaded by the Shelter Island Lions Club with help from numerous local sponsors. Excess revenue generated from the Derby goes to the Lions Club to support local charities.

2018 Snapper Derby Winners:

2018 Logo Shirt Design Winners

– Ulu Aipa

– Nolan Sanwald

– Lily Levitsky

COURTESY PHOTOS This year’s winning art submissions will be on the 2019 Derby T-shirts. Ulu Aipa's first place piece.
COURTESY PHOTOS
This year’s winning art submissions will be on the 2019 Derby T-shirts. Pictured is Ulu Aipa’s piece.

Nolan Sanwald’s rainbow took second place.
Nolan Sanwald’s rainbow.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lily Levitsky was dapper in third place.
Lily Levitsky’s snappy snappers.

2018 Snapper Derby (lbs)

Jack Lavin, 0.895

Henry Cruise, 0.570

Alexander Stonehill, 0.510

Marco Friezo, 0.495

Andres Khuri, 0.495

Lexi Bartilucci, 0.485

Jonathan Rivera, 0.480

JADE ECKARDT PHOTO T-shirt contest winner Ulu Aipa beaming with his trophy.
JADE ECKARDT PHOTO
T-shirt contest winner Ulu Aipa beaming with his trophy.

2018 Blue Fish (lbs)

Lila Laton, 2.580

Angus Deely, 1.750

Jack Deely, 1.520

George Deely, 1.485

Marco Friezo, 1.045

SCOTT FEIERSTEIN PHOTO The crowd waits patiently for the awards ceremony to begin.
SCOTT FEIERSTEIN PHOTO
The crowd waits patiently for the awards ceremony to begin.

2018 Catch and Release (count)

Nicholas Vanderbruggen, 181

Marco Friezo, 111

Henry Cruise, 111

Riley Renault, 80

Nick Marsh, 68

Jonathan Rivera, 50

Alexander Stonehill, 35

SCOTT FEIERSTEIN PHOTO T-shirts featuring 2017’s winning art submissions.
SCOTT FEIERSTEIN PHOTO
T-shirts featuring 2017’s winning art submissions.