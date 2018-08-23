What’s happening on Shelter Island

THIS WEEK

GREEN EXPO

Shelter Island’s annual Green Expo takes place on Saturday, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Legion Hall grounds; if it rains, the event moves into the Hall. Participants at this year’s event include various community organizations, solar companies, electric vehicles, septic system demonstrations and the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center with a hawk and an owl.

Craft Fair: The 55th Annual Art Show and Craft fair comes to the Shelter Island School on Saturday, August 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fair will offer fine arts, quality crafts and a Shelter Island gift section.

WINDMILL COCKTAIL PARTY

On Saturday, August 25, at 6 p.m. at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s Windmill Field, the second annual Cocktail Party at the Windmill will take place, celebrating the recent six-foot raising of the historic windmill and serving as a fundraiser to maintain the windmill. Admission is $125 per person, located at 21 Manwaring Road.

WADES BEACH PARTY

The Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island is hosting a celebration of the newly constructed Lions Centennial Pavilion on Wades Beach that will enhance accessibility to public spaces for older adults living on the Island. The party will take place at Wades Beach on Sunday, August 26 from 4 to 6 p.m.

COMING UP

BEACH CLEAN-UP

On Tuesday, September 15, a beach clean-up taking place from 9 to 11 a.m. is open to all ages. The annual international coastal cleanup effort through Mashomack Preserve offers community service hours for those who need them. For details call (631) 749-4219.mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.