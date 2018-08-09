What’s happening: August 9, 2018

RICHARD VARNEY TRIBUTE

A gathering to remember Islander Richard Varney will take place on Thursday, August 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library. Members of the Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable (once led by Richard Varney), and friends from Mr. Varney’s childhood in Garden City, will join his family and friends from Shelter Island in remembering a remarkable lover of poetry and scholar of all the humanities. All who knew Mr. Varney are invited to celebrate his life. For details, email jozolins@silibrary.org.

BOOK SIGNINGS

Finley’s Fiction has two signings in August with Shelter Island authors. On August 12, from 3 to 5 p.m., Jeanne McCulloch will be celebrating her new memoir, “All Happy Families,” which comes out August 14. Then, on August 17, from 5 to 7 p.m., Amy Zavatto will be in-house to sign her new book about prosecco and cocktails.

HAY BEACH CARNIVAL & BLOCK PARTY

The annual Hay Beach Carnival and Block Party will be held on Saturday, August 11, from noon to 3 p.m. in front of Nancy and Bob Fredericks’ home at 10 Hay Beach Road. Food and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided free of charge. Hay Beach residents and guests are welcome.

CREEKSIDE CONCERT

The end-of-season Creekside Concert series will feature a bluegrass performance by Flatt Lonesome on Sunday, August 12, at Sylvester Manor. Gates open at 4 p.m., concert begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door.

Next week

WORLD AFFAIRS

Great Decisions, a moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. This month’s topic: “Turkey: Partner in Crisis.” 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 16, at the library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

RECITAL SERIES

The Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series will feature Nico Olarte-Hayes on cello on Friday, August 17, at 7:30 p.m. It will take place at the Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. $25. Free for students. For tickets visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.

HAUL A SEINE

Water lovers can haul a seine during this family-fun activity open to all ages from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 18. Kids will help pull a 300-foot seine and get a close-up look at the creatures and plants that live under the sea. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

Coming Up

WINDMILL COCKTAIL PARTY

On Saturday, August 25, at 6 p.m. at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s Windmill Field, the second annual Cocktail Party at the Windmill will take place. The party will celebrate the recent six-foot raising of the historic windmill and will serve as a fundraiser to maintain and restore the 60,000-pound windmill. Admission is $125 per person, located at 21 Manwaring Road.

Across the moat

SCHOOL FUNDRAISER

Peconic Community School in Aquebogue is hosting “SHARE,” its annual summer fundraiser on Sunday, August 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. in Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm. The theme is “building community through scholarship.”

The evening offers a beautiful farm setting for live music, dancing, local farm fare by Lombardi’s, pizza from Rolling in Dough, local beer and wine, and a silent auction featuring unique East End experiences. The night will honor community leader Joe Mc Kay and celebrate and support a place-based, project-focused model of education for more children in the community. All proceeds support students with financial need at Peconic Community School.

For those interested in sponsoring the event, sponsorships help ensure that PCS can raise the funds to support scholarship opportunities for students. Benefits include ticket packages and varying levels of public recognition for your contribution. Opportunities range from $300 to $5,000. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased at peconiccommunityschool.org/events/2018/8/12/share-save-the-date.

The school’s mission is to foster reflective, resilient, compassionate learners in a safe, caring and trusting environment.