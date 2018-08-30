What’s happening: August 30, 2018

A round-up of Shelter Island events and activities for the week of August 30, 2018.

THIS WEEK

SNAPPER DERBY

Kids have the opportunity to fish all day in the annual Kids’ Snapper Derby. They can compete in three categories including biggest snapper, biggest bluefish and most caught and released. They can also make a sign to compete for next year’s T-shirt logo by painting a piece of plywood available at Binder Pools. Kids will receive a T-shirt, food and drinks. Weigh-in is at 5 p.m. at the Shelter Island American Legion.

GOTTSCHALK TO GERSHWIN

“From Gottschalk to Gershwin: Exploring the Roots of American Music,” at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Saturday, September 1, at 7 p.m. Alex Pryrodny will perform jazz improvisions and Leslie Valentine will perform mezzo-soprano. $20.

WOMEN IN WHALING

A “Maritime Mash-up” by playwright Martha Pichey will be presented at Havens Barn by the Shelter Island Historical Society on Saturday, September 1, at 5 p.m. The mash-up offers a salty mix of short play readings, journal entries of women who went to the sea, a diagram or two, a sea shanty or three and hard tack biscuits. RSVP to programs@shelterislandhistorical.org or call (631) 749-0025.

PIANO VIRTUOSO

The Perlman Music Program presents the Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series, featuring David Kaplan on piano on Friday, August 31, at 7:30 p.m. at the PMP Clark Arts Center, Shelter Island. $25. Free for students.

BOOK SIGNINGS

Island authors Diana Malcolmson and Karen Kiaer will be at Havens Barn on Sunday, September 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. as the women sign copies of their new books. Ms. Malcolmson is the author of “For the Love of Horses” and Ms. Kiaer is the author of “Ancestors Through My Eyes.” Donations are appreciated.

PIANO CONCERT

Shelter Island Friends of Music presents Fei-Fei Dong in performance on Sunday, September 2, at 8 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. She will perform music by Mozart, Schumann, Liebermann, Rachmaninoff and Chopin. Free, but goodwill donations appreciated.

Next week

DECADE OF DIALOGUES

Celebrate 10 years of Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library during A Decade of Dialogues. The cocktail party fundraiser will take place at the Ram’s Head Inn from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 7. Tickets are $95 and include hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary beverage. Robert Krulwich will be in attendance as a special guest. Tickets are available for purchase at the Library.

Coming Up

BEACH CLEAN-UP

On Saturday, September 15, a beach clean-up taking place from 9 to 11 a.m. is open to all ages. The annual international coastal cleanup effort through Mashomack Preserve offers community service hours for those who need them.

PERMACULTURE CLASS

Sylvester Manor offers a workshop on permaculture and regenerative design and creating a resilient agro-ecology on Saturday, September 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $50.

ACROSS THE MOAT

The Long Island Repertory Company is producing “Bad Seed” at the Vaile-Leavitt Music Hall in Riverhead in late October. The play tells the tale of seemingly perfect young Rhoda Penmark who lives in a small southern town. Although she’s sweet and cute, her mother’s uneasy feeling about her grows when she suspects that Rhoda has killed a classmate who won an award she desired. It then becomes a tale of family secrets with a gory end. “Bad Seed” is on stage on Saturday, October 27 at 3 and 8 p.m. and on Sunday, October 28 at 4 p.m.