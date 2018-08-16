What’s happening: August 16, 2018

Shelter Island events and activities.

This week

WORLD AFFAIRS

Great Decisions, a moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. This month’s topic is “Turkey: Partner in Crisis.” 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 16, at the library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn at (631) 749-0042 for details.

RECITAL SERIES

The Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series offers a concert of PMP alumni preparing for the 10th Quadrennial Violin Competition of Indianapolis on Friday, August 17, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and also on Sunday, August 19 at 11:30 a.m. It will take place at the Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. For tickets visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.

MUSIC ON THE MENANTIC

“Music on the Menantic” takes place at SALT Waterfront Bar and Grill with music by Garrett and Tamara on Saturday, August 18, at 6 p.m. Admission is free and there will be a cash bar offering a signature cocktail. This event is presented by the Shelter Island Historical Society.

YARD SALE

On Saturday, August 18, the Senior Center is hosting a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer Disease Research Center. Located at 44 South Ferry Road.

HAUL A SEINE

Water lovers can haul a seine during this family fun activity open to all ages from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 18. Kids will help pull a 300-foot seine and get a close-up look at the creatures and plants that live under the sea. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

Next week

GREEN EXPO

Shelter Island’s annual Green Expo takes place on Saturday, August 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Legion Hall grounds; in case of rain, the event moves into the Hall. Participants at this year’s event include The Nature Conservancy, Peconic Estuary Program, Group for the East End, Sylvester Manor, five Shelter Island Town committees, two solar companies, electric and hybrid vehicles, two septic system demonstrations and the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center with a hawk and an owl.

WINDMILL COCKTAIL PARTY

On Saturday, August 25, at 6 p.m. at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s Windmill Field, the second annual Cocktail Party at the Windmill will take place, celebrating the recent six-foot raising of the historic windmill and serving as a fundraiser to maintain the windmill. Admission is $125 per person, located at 21 Manwaring Road.

WADES BEACH PARTY

The Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island is hosting a celebration of the newly constructed Lions Centennial Pavilion on Wades Beach that will enhance accessibility to public spaces for older adults living on the Island. The party will take place at Wades Beach on Sunday, August 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Coming Up

BEACH CLEAN-UP

On Tuesday, September 15, a beach clean-up taking place from 9 to 11 a.m. is open to all ages. The annual international coastal cleanup effort through Mashomack Preserve offers community service hours for those who need them. For details call (631) 749-4219.mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.