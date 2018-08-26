What is that?

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Since it’s August, and it’s ice cream, it’s not surprising that the younger ones among us were the first to let us know that last week’s photo (see below ) was a sign at the front of the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy.

Young William Marshall and Maddie and Ellie Pedone were all over it, with the Pedone girls noting that the inviting sign might have been difficult for some people to decipher because sometimes it’s “hidden by the T-shirt display.”

Jennifer Allen, Cynthia Michalak and Tom Speeches, all kids at heart, also made it into the winner’s circle this week.