What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Roger McKeon was the first to respond to last week’s mystery photo (see below), taken at the Recycling Center, writing, “It’s the logo of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, ain’t it? Takes a Frenchman to know that, right?”

Mais oui, Roger.

Patricia Anazalone was next in line, writing that the logo adorns bins that take donated clothing. Georgiana Ketcham also had no problem identifying the logo, writing, “I think I’m filling up the clothing containers single-handedly!”

Christopher Stone and A.J. Hunkele were all over the ID on our Facebook page.

Vincent de Paul was a 16th century French priest who spent his life serving the poor. The society that bears his name assists more than 20 million people annually through clothing and food donations and visits to homes, hospitals and prisons.

Tom Speeches was inexplicably left out of last week’s identification of the sole traffic light on the Island. Apologies, Mr. Speeches.