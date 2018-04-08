What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Roger McKeon wrote to us correctly ID-ing the sign on top of Jack’s Marine right hand window on Bridge Street (see photo below). ”I won’t be the only one with the correct answer,” Roger added, “but maybe the first?”

No maybe about it, Roger.

Gary Weems was all over identifying an Islander landmark.

Tom Speeches also landed the correct answer, writing to us “that Jack and Dot were the greatest! Mike, Camille and Kim are always there to help.”