Weekly calendar: August 9, 2018

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Duplicate Bridge, Thursdays, 1 p.m. Arrive at 12:45 p.m. to set up. St. Mary’s Church. All levels welcome. (631) 749-2321.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low-impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Mondays and Fridays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays, 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Havens farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society. Runs through September 1. (631) 749-0025.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays at 10:30 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Men’s Ad Hoc Golf, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga-based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (ends June 19). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 21 Manwaring Road.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Sundays, 9:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Leith. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Tuesdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 10

Young Naturalists: Traditional Native American Crafts, is for children ages 4 and up from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Artist Grace Markman guides attendees in exploring the culture of the Manhanset Native Americans who lives on Shelter Island through native crafts including pot making. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 11

Story Thyme, a farm-related story read to little ones by the local librarian. 10 to 10:30 a.m., Sylvester Manor Farmstand. Free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 12

Book signing, at Finley’s Fiction. Author Jeanne McCulloch will sign her new book, “All Happy Families,” from 3 to 5 p.m. The memoir tells her family’s unique tales and will be released on August 14.

Creekside Concert, Flatt Lonesome perform outdoors on the lawn of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. 5 to 8 p.m. Gates open 4 p.m. Bring a picnic, blankets or low chairs. $35 in advance, $40 at the door. For tickets, visit sylvestermanor.org.

MONDAY, AUGUST 13

Colonial multi-sport program, a four-day camp for grades K through 6. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fiske Field. Pack a bagged lunch. Meets daily through August 16. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $300 ($200 for year round residents). Register at (631) 749-0309.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 16

Great Decisions, moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. This month’s topic: “Turkey: Partner in Crisis.” 5:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 17

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series, featuring Nico Olarte-Hayes, cello. 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center, Shelter Island. $25. Free for students. For tickets visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 18

Story Thyme, a farm-related story read to little ones by the local librarian. 10 to 10:30 a.m., Sylvester Manor Farmstand. Free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

Hauling A Seine, this family-fun activity is open to all ages from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Help pull a 300-foot seine and get a close-up look at the creatures and plants that live under the sea. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series, featuring violinist Stephen Waarts performing with pianist Chelsea Wang. 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center, Shelter Island. $25. Free for students. For tickets visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.

MONDAY, AUGUST 20

Challenger soccer — First Kicks, a four-day camp for ages 3 to 5. 9 a.m. to noon. Fiske Field. Meets daily through August 24. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $138 for the week. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Challenger soccer, a four-day camp for ages 5 to 16. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fiske Field. Pack a bagged lunch. Meets daily through August 9. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Depawrtment. $300 ($200 for year round residents). Register at (631) 749-0309.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 21

Crystal singing bowl meditation, for ages 18 and up offered by Maria Maier. 9 a.m. Shelter Island Youth Center. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $10. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Library in the wild, Shelter Island children’s librarian Anthony Zutter reads a book and does a craft while enjoying the outdoors at Mashomack Preserve from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Ages 3 and up. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 22

Family movie night, a screening of “Coco” on the lawn at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. 8 to 10 p.m. Bring a blanket or beach chair. Popcorn, snacks and beverages available for purchase. Free. Offered in partnership with Shelter Island Library. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 24

Young naturalists: Going Batty, offers children ages 4 and up a chance to learn about bats while playing games, crafting and discussing vampire bats. From 10:30 a.m. to noon. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series, featuring alum of the Perlman Music Program. 7:30 p.m.Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center, Shelter Island. $25. Free for students. For tickets visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 25

Story Thyme, a farm-related story read to little ones by the local librarian. 10 to 10:30 a.m., Sylvester Manor Farmstand. Free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

Green Expo, at the Shelter Island American Legion Hall welcomes all ages from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors to the Mashomack table at the expo will find hands-on displays showing how to preserve the aquifer and bays and protect the island for future generations.

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series, featuring pianist Peter Dugan. 7:30 p.m.Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center, Shelter Island. $25. Free for students. For tickets visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.