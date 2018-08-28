Weather Service: Heat advisory until tomorrow evening

The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat advisory for Shelter Island until Wednesday evening.

A heat advisory, according to the NWS, is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it’s 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days.

Today, the forecast is for sunny skies with a high near 86 degrees and southwest winds at 7 to 10 mph.

The NWS is calling for clear skies tonight, with a low around 73 and winds remaining out of the southwest at 7 to 11 mph.

According to the NWS, “extreme heat can cause illness and death among at-risk populations who cannot stay cool. The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure … Heat stroke is an emergency. In cases of heat stroke call 911.”