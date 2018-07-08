Weather Service: Heat Advisory remains in effect

A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for Shelter Island remains in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.

A heat advisory, according to the NWS, means “hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

Today will see patchy fog early before burning off, replaced by sunny skies with a high near 83 degrees, according to the NWS, and southwest winds of 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight isolated thundershowers are expected sometime before midnight with a low around 74 degrees and the winds remaining steady out of the southwest at 9 to 13 mph.