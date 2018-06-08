Weather Service: Heat advisory issued for Shelter Island

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory to last from this morning until Tuesday at 8 p.m. for Shelter Island.

A heat advisory, according to the NWS, means “hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

The NWS is calling for a sunny day today, with a high near 86 degrees and a southwest wind around 6 mph springing up this afternoon.

Tonight temperatures will fall to 75 degrees, according to the NWS, with winds staying out of the southwest at 5 to 8 mph.