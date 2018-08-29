Weather Service: Heat advisory in effect for Wednesday

A heat advisory remains in effect for Shelter Island until 6 p.m. this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory is issued by the NWS when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it’s 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days.

Today, the NWS is calling for a high near 88 degrees with light winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight it will be mostly clear, with a low around 73, and the winds will remain out of the southwest at 9 to 11 mph.

According to the NWS, “extreme heat can cause illness and death among at-risk populations who cannot stay cool. The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure … Heat stroke is an emergency. In cases of heat stroke call 911.”