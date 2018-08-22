Volunteer Park bathroom nears completion

It’s been a long process and Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr. said he can’t wait to put the restroom at Volunteer Park in his rear view mirror and move on to other town projects.

After years of planning and working through Suffolk County Department of Health Services requirements, the rest room is now standing in Volunteer Park. Work on plumbing and electricity is underway.

As with practically every step of the process, installation was more complicated than Mr. Card had expected. But his crew proved themselves up to the job. When the structure came in, “legs” to support it were not in the shipping package, which caused another delay.

As for electricity, it’s needed to monitor the wastes in a holding tank below the unit so an audible sound will be heard if the tank is nearing capacity and alert the Public Works Department that the tank must be pumped.

With good fortune going forward, this will be the final hitch and those shopping, having meals on Bridge Street or attending concerts at Volunteer Park will finally have a restroom.



j.lane@sireporter.com