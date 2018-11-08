Union Chapel hosts Garden Club service

This Sunday, August 12, marks the 82nd annual memorial service for The Garden Club of Shelter Island, a tradition begun in 1936.

Father Peter DeSanctis, pastor of Our Lady of the Isle Church, will preach.

The service, chaired by Barbara Hayes, will honor the work of The Garden Club of Shelter Island and memorialize Lois Weir, a member for 35 years. Garden Club officers and friends will present a rose and remembrances of Lois during the service. Garden Club co-president Sandy Baxter will read the scripture lessons and the altar flowers will be arranged by Dianne Bowditch, winner of the Petite Design and Best Bloom at the Club’s Daffodil Show.

Father Peter DeSanctis’ family has made their home on the East End of Long Island for five generations. Father Peter served Our Lady of the Isle on a part time basis for over 30 years and was officially named pastor in June 2011. He is an active member of the Shelter Island Fire Department, the American Legion and the Lions Club.

The Chapel will welcome back cellist Karin Bennett as guest soloist for the service. A resident of Shelter Island, Karin is the Senior Programs Manager for the Town of Shelter Island.

The Garden Club will host a reception in the Grove following the service. All are welcome to join in interdenominational Christian worship at 10:30 a.m. in the Grove in the Heights.

SUBMITTED BY UNION CHAPEL