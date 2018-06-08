Thiele secures $25,000 state grant for Libary

The Shelter Island Library, which just had a ribbon cutting for its Youth Services Room, learned this week that Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) has just secured a $25,000 grant to cover the cost of that project and a staff room.

The estimated cost of the full project was about $60,000, according to Library Director Terry Lucas.

Friends of the Library raised about $40,000 of the cost, and money was originally taken out of the library’s capital fund, so that fund will be replenished by the grant money, Ms. Lucas said.

She said the she’s very grateful to Mr. Thiele for securing the money and to State Senator Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) who has been continually supportive of library projects.

It is a long process to apply for a grant, but well worth the effort, Ms. Lucas said. “We’re very pleased that we were chosen.”

j.lane@sireporter.com