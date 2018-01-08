‘A Taste of the Island’ raises over $500K

“A Taste of the Island,” the Perlman Music Program’s (PMP) annual summer benefit, took place at the waterfront campus on Friday, July 27.

Toby and Itzhak Perlman hosted an evening of beautiful music and delicious food on PMP’s waterfront Shelter Island campus. In addition to a fabulous concert, guests enjoyed a tasting dinner from the island’s finest chefs and restaurants.

The event raised more than $500,000, all in support of PMP’s mission to educate the next generation of great classical musicians.

The evening started with a cocktail reception by the beach, featuring a raw bar from SALT Waterfront Bar + Grill, a delectable spread courtesy of the Pridwin, Village Cheese Shop and Vine Street Café, and libations from Shelter Island Craft Brewery, Sunset Beach and Amagansett Wine & Spirits.

Guests made their way to the concert tent for a performance featuring the program’s talented students. PMP Founder, Toby Perlman, and Board Chairman, Randall Blank, welcomed the guests and recognized PMP board members in attendance: Michael Bunyaner, Jay Dweck, Barbara Gladstone, Vicki Kellogg, Mark Miller, Jim Toth and Caitlin Tully. Led by Maestro Patrick Romano, the PMP Chorus sang a stirring movement from Schubert’s Mass. Maestro Itzhak Perlman introduced the PMP String Orchestra and led passionate performances of Mendelssohn, Tchaikovsky, and Copeland.

Guests enjoyed dinner in a beautiful tent full of local flavors. Local restaurants 18 Bay, Caci Shelter Island, Isola, Ram’s Head Inn and Red Maple at The Chequit shared highlights from their seasonal menus. PMP Chef James Moran unveiled his specialties, crafted with fresh local produce from Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. French pastries by Marie Eiffel and an ice cream cart of PMP favorites provided the perfect finishing note.

A silent auction inspired from friendly competition among the guests, thanks to generous donations from The American Hotel, Café Boulud Palm Beach, Shoreline Aviation, North Fork vineyards, Shelter Island highlights and even a few select vintages from Itzhak Perlman’s personal wine cellar.

The evening paused for a moving speech by Areta Zhulla, a PMP graduate and faculty member, and newly appointed first violinist of the Juilliard String Quartet. “Mr. P taught me how to make music, and Mrs. P taught me how to live,” said Areta.

As a final farewell, guests were treated to the sweet sounds of “The Perltones” PMP’s resident doo-wop ensemble, with a surprise encore of the Beatles classic “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”…brought to life by a PMP student flash mob!

The evening’s guests numbered over 250 and leadership supporters included; Arlene and Alan Alda; The Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation; Christine and Randall Blank; Michael Bunyaner; Marie and John Evans; Samantha Gilbert and Edward Dolman; Barbara Gladstone; Barbara and Henry Gooss; Cornelia and Ralph Heins; Sara and Randall Hogan; Chris and Vicki Kellogg; Jo Carole and Ronald S. Lauder; Marsha and Henry Laufer; Dorothy Lichtenstein; Mrs. Susan Lloyd; Denise and Jim Martin; Biriçim and Mark Miller; Kane and Martin Nussbaum; Eilene and Ronald J. Oehl; Tom Roush; Lawrence and Carol Saper; Richard Smith; Robin Swann; Sidney S. Stark; Justin Sullivan; Ashley and Jim Toth, and Sedgwick A. Ward and family.

SUBMITTED BY THE PERLMAN MUSIC PROGRAM