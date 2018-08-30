Summer fun on the Island

The Island was jam-packed with fun events last week as the Green Expo, the Seventh Annual Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce Duck Race and the 55th Annual Art Show and Craft Fair all took place over the weekend.

GREEN EXPO

Shelter Island’s annual Green Expo took place on Saturday, August 25, at the Legion Hall grounds. Participants at this year’s event included various community organizations, solar companies, electric vehicles, septic system demonstrations and the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center with a hawk and an owl. Pictured is a representative from the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center with an owl the center rescued; and Christine Tylee and Kristina Lange from Group for the East End holding plastic collected from Long Island beaches.



RUBBER DUCK RACE

The Seventh Annual Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce Duck Race took place on Sunday, August 26. Crowds gathered at Volunteer Park to drop their rubber ducks in the water and see who would win. Pictured are Jackson and Piper Surerus and Oscar Sheehan, one of the winners, holding his big duck, and race judge Don D’Amato in the water with a winning duck.

ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR

The 55th Annual Art Show and Craft Fair came to the Shelter Island School on Saturday, August 25. The fair offered fine arts, quality craft, a Shelter Island gift section and was sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. Pictured is a very happy drawing winner Kate Tessier with parents Chris and Lauren; Alex Matthew of North Fork Painted Rocks with Jenny Rose and Maria DiMarco and Mary Dudley holding her hand-dyed indigo shibori — Japanese tie-dye.