Storm threat moves clambake to Manhanset Firehouse

Anticipated thunderstorms Saturday have resulted in moving the Annual Taylor’s Island Clambake from the site on Coecles Harbor to the Manhanset Firehouse on Cobbetts Lane.

Those attending should arrive between 2:30 and 3 p.m. with food service set for 3:30 p.m., according to P.A.T. Hunt, co-chair of the Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee.

This is the first time the event has had to be relocated, but the chance of heavy thunderstorms when those attending would be brought over to Taylor’s Island by boat is too dangerous, plus the inside of the Smith-Taylor Cabin on the Island too small to accommodate all those attending, Ms. Hunt said.

j.lane@sireporter.com