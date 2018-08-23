Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Sullivan

Gerald L. Sullivan of Shelter Island died at home on Wednesday, August 22, 2018. He was 96 years old.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 25th at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn – Hollywood Hills Cemetery in Los Angeles, California.

There will be no public calling hours.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is assisting the family.