Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Harold G. Merkel

Harold G. Merkel, a former resident of Shelter Island, passed away on July 27, 2018 in Lecanto, Florida after a short illness.

Harold lived on Shelter Island full-time in the 1960s until he entered the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged, he worked for the U.S. Post Office in Flushing, New York and Crystal River, Florida.

Harold is survived by his wife Marie (nee Vitale), daughter Ann Marie Shephard, sisters Joanne Carr of Shelter Island and Katherine Costa of Glen Oaks, New York, nephews Thomas G. Carr, Matthew F. Carr and niece Susan Labrozzi Carr. He is also survived by grandniece Mary-Kate Labrozzi and grandnephew Gavin Carr.

A service was held at St. Scholastica’s Roman Catholic Church in Lecanto, Florida.