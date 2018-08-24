Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: McMillen, Springer

Shelley McMillen

Shelley McMillen, 49, passed away peacefully after a valiant battle with breast cancer surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 12, 2018 at Kent Hospital in Warwick, Rhode Island.

Shelley was born September 19, 1968 in Syosset, New York and was the daughter of the late James McMillen, Jr. and the late Diana T. Weaver.

Shelley was a graduate of the Threshold Program at Lesley College in Cambridge, Massachusetts and was also a graduate of the Katharine Gibbs School in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Upon graduation from college, Shelley resided in Warwick and spent her career as a medical secretary, retiring from Koch Eye Associates in 2016.

Devoted to her family and friends, they noted that Shelley was always there to offer love, friendship and kindness to everyone she touched. She loved spending time at her family home on Shelter Island and also enjoyed travelling, her many pets and she loved music and movies.

Shelley is survived by her brothers Edward and Thomas Neiley, Bryan McMillen (Caroline) and sisters Debra and Donna Weaver, Diana Weaver Hall (Gerald) and Dana Weaver Fonash (David) as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.

A private family memorial service and burial will be held for Shelley on Shelter Island. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Threshold Program at Lesley University, 29 Everett Street, Cambridge, MA 02138-2790.

William Springer

William Robert Springer passed away in Port St. Lucie, Florida on July 11, 2018 following a brief illness.

William was born on June 13, 1949 to Ethel (Divine) and William Springer of Shelter Island. Better known as Billy to most, he attended Shelter Island School, graduating in 1967, and was a member of the Shelter Island Heights Fire Department.

William is survived by his cousins Clifford, Arthur and Eric Springer, Richard Oldenburg, Carol and Robert Rickmeyer and their families, his former wife Liz Corbett and many friends from Shelter Island, Texas and Florida.

A graveside memorial will be held Sunday, August 26 at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.