Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Lucio Martinez, 20, of Shelter Island was arrested on August 19 for unlawful possession of marijuana. He was given a field appearance ticket and instructed to appear at Justice Court at a later date.

On August 20, Scott Lechmanski, 57, of Shelter Island was arrested subsequent to an accident investigation and charged with operating a motor vehicle with .08 of 1 percent or more blood alcohol content and driving while intoxicated. His vehicle was seized through the Suffolk County DWI Seizure Law. He was held overnight and arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court and released on bail with instructions to return at a later date.

SUMMONSES

On August 19, Gerald Mallow of Palm Beach, Florida was ticketed for failing to yield when entering the roadway at North Ferry Road. James P. Malone of Floral Park was given a summons that afternoon for driving in the wrong direction on Cedar Avenue.

On August 20, Daniel F. Papa of Rutherford, New Jersey was ticketed on Waverly Place for driving with a suspended license and while using a mobile phone.

On August 21, Stephanie J. Bucalo of Shelter Island was served with a summons for permitting a noise disturbance by numerous dogs observed to be barking continuously for 15 minutes at a Center residence.

BAY CONSTABLE

On August 18, Adam I. Greene of Larchmont was issued a summons for towing persons without an observer at least 10 years of age. The vessel was seen towing three young children in a ski tube through the South Ferry Channel. The driver was also given a warning for towing the children through the channel where boat traffic was very congested.

On August 18, Sanford P. Rosen of New York City was ticketed for having an expired vessel registration in West Neck Harbor. On August 19, David J. Ferrari III of Haddam, Connecticut was ticketed in West Neck Harbor for an unregistered motorboat.

On August 19, Marvin Alfaro of Central Islip was ticketed near Bootleggers Alley for having short porgies, failure to carry NYS registration certificate and fishing without a recreational permit. That day, Luis Valencia and David Gonzalez of New Rochelle were given summonses for undersize porgies caught at Crab Creek.

ACCIDENTS

On August 16, Bernard E. Jacob of Shelter Island accelerated when meaning to brake while parking on Grand Avenue, causing his car to hit a parked car belonging to Lois B. Morris. Mr. Jacob refused any medical attention. The damage was over $1,000; Mr. Jacob’s car was towed for repairs.

On August 18, Claudette R. Bolakas of Atlanta, Georgia was attempting to exit the IGA parking lot; she stated she was overwhelmed by traffic and did not see a stopped car belonging to Sharon L. Ypsilanti of Bronxville. In the resulting collision, both vehicles sustained damage in excess of $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

On August 14, a hissing sound indicating a propane leak was reported at a Center location. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) and John’s Gas services responded and located a broken connection. There was no indication of criminal wrongdoing.

On August 15, police and the highway department removed five “Stop Ram’s Head Inn Expansion” signs from Town properties on Ram Island Drive. The signs were impounded.

That night, a caller reported loud music coming from Sunset Beach. Police investigated and found no music coming from the restaurant; the source was a large vessel, which was leaving the area.

On August 16, police investigated a report in the Center of a possible emotionally disturbed person.

Police conducted a welfare check for a Cartwright resident on August 16.

On August 18, police conducted distracted driving enforcement in West Neck. That evening, police provided assistance with traffic duty at the Fire Department’s Chicken Barbecue.

On August 19, a marine unit responded to a call of kayakers in distress. The boaters were located in a sandy beach area of Silver Beach. One kayak had flipped; the other drifted onto a grassy knoll. Three boaters were assisted and their two kayaks were secured to the police vessel to return safely. There were no injuries.

Police conducted radar enforcement in the Center on August 20. Police provided a lift assist on that date at a Center location.

Also on August 20, police remanded an arrested person to Suffolk County Jail by order of Justice Court. Police collected DNA from an individual for the NY State databank per court order. Also on that date a complainant said several yard signs with “Stop Ram’s Head Inn Expansion” were stolen from five different properties.

That evening a caller reported receiving an alert from his camera that a person was in his Menantic residence. No one was authorized to be there at that time. Police searched and found no one in the residence.

ALARMS

On August 14, a fire alarm was activated in a Silver Beach residence. SIFD responded and determined it to be a malfunction.

Alarms at Dering Harbor on August 15 and Hay Beach on August 16 were found by SIFD to be false alarms.

On August 19 a fire alarm was activated by burning food at a Center location. SIFD responded and said the alarm was appropriate.

On August 20 a fire alarm was activated in a Ram Island garage. Chief Reiter of SIFD determined it to be a false alarm due to failing batteries.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to eight calls for assistance, on August 14, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 20. One patient was taken by helicopter to Stony Brook Hospital. Six patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital and one to Southampton Hospital.

PARKING TICKETS

Traffic Control Officers issued 43 parking tickets this week.