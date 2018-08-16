Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On August 8, Nathalia De Andrade Calil Jab of New York City was ticketed for failing to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

On August 10, Leo A. Wangensteen of Armonk was given a summons for failing to keep right on Cartwright Road. Later, Richard F. Passarelli of New York City was ticketed for failing to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road. Martha P. Baker of Greenwich, Connecticut received a summons for speeding 47 mph in a 35 mph zone, on St. Mary’s Road. Hammad A. Bhatti of Coram was ticketed for speed not reasonable and prudent on North Ferry Road. Neal J. Gran of Farmingville received a summons for no/inadequate lights on North Midway Road.

On August 11, Michael G. Benacerraf of New York City was ticketed for speeding 52 mph in a 40 mph zone on South Ferry Road.

Nathaniel T. Winters of Brooklyn was ticketed on August 12 for having an alcoholic beverage at The Dory, as he was under 21. A minor was given a summons for a similar offense.

BAY CONSTABLE

Donald Gatz of Mount Sinai was ticketed on August 10 for having no validation sticker on his jet ski in Dering Harbor. On August 12, Andrew J. Brosnan of Sag Harbor was given a summons for no validation sticker on his vessel, near Crescent Beach.

ACCIDENTS

On August 9, a vehicle operated by Earl J. Reiter of Shelter Island struck a parked vehicle owned by Kolina Reiter of Shelter Island while backing up in a parking lot on North Ferry Road There were no injuries; damage exceeded $1,000.

On August 10, a vehicle driven by Brad J. Curtin of Juno Beach, Florida was struck by a golf ball hit by Thomas M. O’Duden of Arlington, Virginia while traveling west on West Neck Road. Damage exceeded $1,000.

On August 11, a Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) ambulance driven by Peter H. Humphrey of Shelter Island sideswiped a pickup truck driven by William A. Gatz of Cutchogue while in the ferry line. Damage to both vehicles exceeded $1,000. No injuries were reported by either driver, as well as the patient and passengers in the ambulance. The patient was transferred to another ambulance and was able to continue transport to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

On August 11, a car driven by Kirk W. Cofran of West Palm Beach, Florida, while backing out of a driveway on Crescent Way, struck a parked vehicle owned by Theresa M. Copizello of Shelter Island. Damage to the parked vehicle exceeded $1,000; no injuries were reported.

On August 13, a vehicle driven by D.J. Bellefleur-Cohen of Greenport rolled into a vehicle driven by Linda Springer of Shelter Island on the South Ferry. Damage appeared to be under $1,000 to the rear bumper of Ms. Srpinger’s car.

OTHER REPORTS

On August 5, a caller requested extra patrols at the Children’s Playground after seeing vehicles in the parking lot late at night and speeding vehicles on School Street.

On August 7, police conducted radar enforcement in the Heights; no violations were observed. Later, a marine unit rescued a person on a paddleboard who was being swept into the North Ferry channel.

On August 8, police conducted radar enforcement and distracted driving enforcement in the Center. A door was reported off a house that day in Silver Beach; it was determined to have been blown off by high winds in a storm; no criminal activity was evident.

Water rescue training was conducted on that date by police, Shelter Island Fire Department and SIEMS, in waters off the Perlman Dock area.

On August 9, police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center.

On August 10, a swimmer in distress was rescued off the North Ferry channel.

Police conducted radar enforcement that day in the Center. That night a caller reported loud music in the Menantic area; she believed it might be a short term rental.

On August 12, a caller reported a severe flood in the basement of her residence.

Police found approximately 6.5 feet of water in the basement. SIFD was contacted, as was PSE&G to cut off power to the residence. The family was evacuated and assisted in finding shelter.

Two paddle boarders in distress were assisted off Quinipet/Jennings Point on August 12. On August 13, a caller in the Cartwright area reported receiving threatening statements from an individual. Police advised that person to refrain from making any harassing phone calls.

On August 13, due to flooding from heavy rains, three cars became stranded and had to be towed, one on West Neck Road and two in South Ferry Hills. A flooded portion of West Neck Road was closed for several hours. Flooding was reported that day at several residences, including a house in Shorewood, one in Cartwright and one in Hay Beach.

AIDED CASES

The Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to calls for aid on August 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12. Eight persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital and two to Southampton Hospital.

ALARMS

On August 9, a fire alarm was activated in South Ferry Hills. Police and SIFD responded and found it was a smoke alarm set off by cooking.

On August 11, an alarm was tripped at a commercial location in the Heights for handicapped door motion; no problems were found. On August 12, an alarm was activated on Ram Island. SIFD responded and found no smoke, fire or CO in the residence.

SIFD responded to an alarm in Silver Beach on August 13; it was found to be caused by steam in an upstairs shower. On that date, a CO alarm was set off at a Westmoreland location. SIFD and caretaker were on the scene; both said it was a false alarm.

PARKING TICKETS

Traffic Control Officers issued 47 parking tickets between August 7 and August 13.