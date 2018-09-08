Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

On August 1, Karen Chmelar, 48, of Shelter Island was issued an appearance ticket on a charge of allowing consumption of alcohol by minors at a private residence.

On August 5, Jowann L. Alexander II, 24, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was issued a field appearance ticket on a charge of possession of a small amount of marijuana at Crescent Beach.

On August 6, Jeffrey C. Stevens, 35, of Lady’s Island, South Carolina was arrested at 23 Grand Avenue for burglary in the third degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

Following arraignment at Justice Court where bail was set at $5,000, the defendant was remanded to Suffolk County Jail.

SUMMONSES

On July 31, Kevin S. Harrell of Mastic was ticketed for speeding 50 mph in a 35 mph zone on St. Mary’s Road. Thomas A. Cunningham of Hopewell Junction, New York received tickets on August 1 for speed not reasonable and prudent on Burns Road, improper/no signal and failure to stop at a stop sign at Burns Road and Manwaring Road.

Later, Gina M. Oster of Southold was given a summons for failing to stop at a stop sign at Manwaring Road. Christopher A. Doyle of Shelter Island was ticketed on August 1 for moving from a lane unsafely on Ram Island Road.

On August 1, John L. Kimmelmann of Shelter Island and Nicholas B. Cogan of Southampton received summonses for underage possession of alcohol with intent to consume at a Montclair residence. On August 2, Tony Spiridakis of Orient was ticketed on Cedar Avenue for not having a proper license plate displayed.

Harriet C. Maxwell MacDonald of Shelter Island was ticketed on August 2 for speeding 55 mph in a 40 mph zone, on North Ferry Road.

On August 5, Jonathan D. Jackson of New York City was given a summons for loud music in excess of 50 dB coming from Sunset Beach. Music was turned off while police were there.

BAY CONSTABLE

On August 4, Vasquez C. Garcia of Brooklyn was ticketed for fishing off Reel Point without a valid fishing permit.

On August 5, David I. Lish of Fort Lauderdale, Florida was ticketed for imprudent speed and wake in South Ferry Channel.

Also, Mark A. Vollmer of Bronxville was given a summons for not having a throwable Type IV flotation device aboard his vessel in West Neck Harbor.

Joseph E. Arborio III received a ticket on August 5 for having six persons in a four-person vessel in West Neck Harbor.

ACCIDENTS

On August 1, Richard D. Kissane of Quogue reported that a deer ran out of the woods on North Cartwright Road and struck the front end of his vehicle. Damage was under $1,000.

On August 4, Elly Karp Wong of New York City was backing out of a parking space at 12 South Ferry Road and struck a vehicle owned by Jean Marc Plisson of Shelter Island.

Mr. Plisson’s car received damage to the driver’s side door in excess of $1,000. Ms. Wong’s car sustained minor damage to the right rear bumper.

OTHER REPORTS

On July 31, police conducted radar enforcement in Center and West Neck areas as well as New York Avenue. On that date, a driver was reported to have been driving erratically in the Heights and then parking on the wrong side of the road. Police interviewed the driver, who was visiting the United States for the first time and unaware of what side to park on. The officer briefly explained key New York State driving and parking laws to the driver.

On August 1, police assisted a motorist who had missed the last North Ferry and believed he was stranded on Shelter Island for the night. The driver was advised to check the South Ferry where he was able to successfully exit the Island.

Nine vessels illegally stored at Town Landing at Crab Creek at Peconic Avenue were impounded on August 1. Four vessels illegally stored at the South Silver Beach Landing at West Neck were impounded on August 1 and one on August 2.

On August 1, a caller reported a sailboat sinking off Crescent Beach. All subjects on that vessel were safely taken out of the water by other vessels in the area. When one sailboat was assisting, a person on board was struck in the head with the sail boom. The injured person was brought to the Perlman Dock. Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the injured person to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Two cases of petit larceny were reported on August 2.

On August 3, police conducted radar enforcement in the Center, resulting in one verbal warning.

A caller on August 3 reported an inflatable boat missing from a town landing at North Silver Beach. Police advised the caller that boats had been impounded.

On August 5, a male was reported becoming belligerent and refusing to leave a Heights location. Police escorted the person home and advised he will no longer be allowed at that location.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on August 5.

Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute in the Heights on August 6.

On August 6, police attempted to serve victims with an Order of Protection; however, both victims were not on the scene.

That day, police responded to a water main break in the Heights, assisted in placing sandbags to prevent water entering the basement of an adjacent residence.

A caller stated on August 6 that a truck was driving in an erratic manner and almost ran his son, who was on a bicycle, off the road. The driver boarded North Ferry and Southold PD was waiting at the Greenport dock and interviewed the driver. He stated that the bicycle rider was using the strobe function on his cell phone which temporarily blinded him.

ALARMS

On August 1, at Hay Beach, a smoke detector was activated in a pool house, basement and first floor. Workers were on the scene sanding in the pool house. SIFD Chief Reiter determined it was a false alarm.

On August 2, a fire alarm was activated at a Hay Beach residence. ADT advised it was a false alarm. On August 5, a smoke alarm activation occurred at a South Ferry Hills residence. SIFD responded, found no smoke, excessive heat, or CO; they advised the owner to replace old smoke detectors.

On August 5, a CO alarm was set off in the Center. SIFD responded, but could not get in. Police contacted the caretaker. On August 6, a false fire alarm came in from West Neck.

A Dering Harbor residential alarm was also activated; the caller was advised to contact the alarm company as it may be a faulty sensor.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services reponded to calls for assistance on August 2, 5 and 6. Four persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

PARKING TICKETS

Traffic Control Officers issued 95 parking tickets from July 31 to August 6.