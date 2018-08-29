Shelter Island by the numbers

5

Pigs escaped from a Center location and were rounded up before police could respond and assist

217

Students expected to walk through the doors of Shelter Island School next Wednesday to start the 2018-19 school year

3

Months that Fire Commissioners seek in extending a contract with Elite Towers to gain town approval of a cell tower at the Manhanset Firehouse

8

Sailors flipped their boats in strong winds Sunday during the Menantic Yacht Club’s Sunfish races in West Neck Harbor

25,000

Dollars that Community Housing Board members expect to ask for in the town’s 2019 budget

2

People rescued from a burning boat Saturday afternoon off Crescent Beach