Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on August 6, 2018 as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

Where indicated, defendants were assessed a state surcharge in addition to fines.

Lisa A. Cahill of Greenwich, Connecticut, pleaded guilty to a stop sign violation and paid a $25 fine plus $25 surcharge.

Francisco Martinez Guevara of Bayshore pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving and was fined $100 plus $93 surcharge. He pleaded guilty to speeding 45 mph in a 40 mph zone and was fined $100 plus $93.

Oscar Y. Santos of Jersey City, New Jersey pleaded guilty to aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $350 plus $93. A charge of a turn signal violation was covered by the plea.

Walter R. Vasquez of Brooklyn pleaded guilty to fishing without a permit and was fined $50.

Jennifer L. Vola of Sag Harbor pleaded guilty to no inspection certificate and was fined $75 plus $93.

Christa J. Zaldivar of Bristol, Connecticut pleaded guilty to speeding 42 mph in a 25 mph zone and was fined $100 plus $93.

Deemed scofflaws by the court for failing to appear were: Daniel P. Fanuele of Islip Terrace, Raymond J. Hulse of Orient and Steven H. Kiembock of East Hampton.

Arrest warrants were issued for John R. Orlando of Manorville and Joseph W. Ryder of Shelter Island.

Ten cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, one at the request of defendants or their attorneys and nine at the request of the court.