Shelter Isalnd Reporter obituary: Geraghty

Vincent P. Geraghty of New Bern, North Carolina and formerly of Shelter Island, died on Friday, August 3, 2018. He was 90 years old.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 8 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at The Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning, August 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery.