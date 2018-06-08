Shake up in Dering Harbor

The Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees convened a special meeting at 4 p.m. Friday, July 27 in response to the resignation of the village clerk and treasurer.

Mayor Betsy Morgan opened the meeting and the trustees then went into executive session for an hour to discuss personnel issues. The board then returned to open session and passed three resolutions.

First was to accept the resignation of Clerk Lisa Gilpin effective July 19, 2018. The board then voted to authorize the mayor to hire temporary employees at market rate, for a maximum of 200 hours.

Additionally, the mayor was authorized to engage a bookkeeper/treasurer on a trial basis at market rate for up to 50 hours per month.