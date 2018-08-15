School District ready for opening

The Shelter Island School Board met on Monday to set the stage for the new school year.

Superintendent Christine Finn announced the school’s newly revamped website is up and running; it can be accessed at shelterisland.k12.ny.us. Ms. Finn expressed gratitude to Jacki Dunning and Walter Brigham for their efforts building and launching the new site in time for the new school year.

Improvements to the playground, as well as the school, will also be visible when students return, Ms. Finn said.

“It looks like such a happy place,” she said.

Chaired by President Thomas Graffagnino, the board approved a number of personnel, business and finance items; the minutes have been posted on the school website. Two new teachers were introduced at the meeting. Deanna Locascio will be the new music teacher for K-12. Karen Flint was approved as permanent substitute teacher for the 2018-2019 school year.

Director of Athletics Todd Gulluscio announced that the varsity volleyball team had received the American Volleyball Coaches Association Award, one of only 976 teams honored in the country. Among the requirements for the award is maintaining a 3.3 average.

The board scheduled a vote on the Shelter Island Public Library 2019 budget for Saturday, October 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.