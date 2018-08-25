Reverend Robert Griffin to Speak at Union Chapel

On Sunday, August 26, the Reverend Robert Griffin, the interim minister at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, will speak at the historic Union Chapel in the Grove. His sermon is titled, “Shelter From the Storm.”

Reverend Robert Griffin is a “second career” pastor, having worked in the entertainment marketing and advertising field in New York and Los Angeles. He attended Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California and ministered in both a congregational setting and as a Hospice Chaplain until moving back to Long Island. He was the pastor of the Cutchogue Presbyterian Church and most recently the interim pastor of the Middle Island Presbyterian Church. He is currently serving as the transitional pastor of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church as well as being the chaplain for East End Hospice.

Music will be performed by the Chapel organist Linda Betjeman. She will be accompanied by guest musicians Jeannie Woelker on cello and Anne-Marie Chubet on violin.

SUBMITTED BY UNION CHAPEL