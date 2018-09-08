Reporter phones are temporarily out of service

Installation of a new phone system has brought the Reporter to a standstill when it comes to receiving incoming calls or making outgoing calls.

We hope the situation will be resolved sometime on Monday. As soon as it is resolved, new extension numbers will be posted for each person.

In the meantime, you can reach the staff by email as follows:

Ambrose Clancy, Editor, a.clancy@sireporter.com

Jade Eckardt, Community Editor, j.eckardt@sireporter.com

Julie Lane, Staff Reporter, jlane@timesreview.com

Amy Cerullo, Sales Representative, acerullo@timesreview.com