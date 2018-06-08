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The Presbyterian Church’s 275th anniversary combines food and costume fun

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COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Celebrate the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s 275th Anniversary with an old-fashioned church picnic on Sunday, August 12, at 11 a.m. in the Church Playground.

Bring your own picnic lunch and a chair or blanket. There will be lemonade, cookies and plenty of shade.

The afternoon will feature old-fashioned games and old-time live music by Island Folk. The event is ecumenical and all are welcome. There will be prizes for best old-time costumes, so get creative.

For more information, call the church office at (631) 749-0805.