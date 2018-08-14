Planners: Tuesday Ram’s Head meeting ‘administrative’

UPDATE: The Ram’s Head Inn application has been pulled from the Planning Board agenda for tonight, Tuesday, August 14.

The Planning Board has the Ram’s Head Inn renovation proposal on its docket for Tuesday night’s meeting, but it won’t be a free-for-all when it comes to public comment.The purpose of the discussion is “administrative in nature,” focusing on whether the application is sufficiently complete to refer to the Building Department, according to an email received from Kristina Martin, clerk for that board.

Assuming that the application is deemed to be complete and is passed to the Building Department, it’s expected the application would be rejected because it’s anticipated the work would require a special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals because work would affect more than 50 percent of the existing structures.

Owners James and Linda Eklund have said the proposal should not need any variances from front, back and side lot lines.

They have acknowledged that they expect to partner with the Easton Porter Group of Virginia that operates high-end hotels and restaurants and specializes in wedding parties and other events in Virginia and South Carolina.

Besides ultimately needing ZBA and Planning Board approvals, the principals also need clearance from New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for a wetlands permit or waiver; and the Suffolk County Department of Health Services for installation of a new septic system.

The Eklunds have scheduled a meeting for neighbors on Wednesday afternoon at the Inn between 3 and 5 p.m. to explain their plans and answer questions.

The Planning Board meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

j.lane@sireporter.com