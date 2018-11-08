Osprey Odyssey

Can’t a bird enjoy an outing to the library in peace?

Seems not, with Fisher the Osprey in danger of being netted (above) by Colton Clark while he enjoys “Shelter Island Birds” by Don Bindler.

It remains to be seen — we’ll tell you next week — if the literary-minded predator became prey to Colton among the stacks.

Watch this spot for our final Fisher encounter, as we follow the adventuresome osprey (or a reasonable facsimile) and his odyssey through the Island, all leading to the annual ArtSI Studio Tour coming up August 18 and 19.