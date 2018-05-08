Osprey odyssey

Fisher the Osprey has decided to wreak his own kind of havoc on the beach, having grown bored freaking out folks in their backyards or interrupting breakfast at the Islander.

Above, Jada Hutchinson is protecting her bag of popcorn from Fisher, who just wanted a kernel or two.

Is that too much to ask? Most definitely, Jada’s expression answers the nosy bird.

Watch this spot in coming weeks, as we follow the adventuresome osprey (or a reasonable facsimile) and his odyssey through the Island, all leading to the annual ArtSI Studio Tour coming up August 18 and 19.