News from Goat Hill

BY MARC SCOLA

This past weekend the weather worked against us. The rain was good for the course, but not too good for the bottom line.

The flights are advancing toward the finals. I’m waiting for Jack Cortner and Ted Grant to play their match, so we can decide the A flight champion. David Doyle and Brian Lechmanski are going to hook up soon. I believe Julia Best has taken the ladies flight. Congrats to Julia.

We sadly say goodbye to Katie Doyle, who is going off to school. She’s a great asset to the club and I hope she works for us next year. Thanks Katie, and have a great year.

Another disappointment is the cancellation of a fundraiser for the club hosted by Brett Surerus and the Shelter Island Fireworks Committee. Maybe next year, with a little more time and planning, we can make that happen. I know everyone had his or her hearts in the right place.

The hole sponsorships have been heading in the right direction. More signage has been ordered. I can’t thank enough those folks who stepped up.

As always the end of August should bring us the type of weather that’s perfect for golf. If you can get out, don’t wait for the weekend.

We have a night golf event coming tomorrow, August 24. Should be a lot of fun and it falls on the night of the full moon. I’m not suggesting there will be werewolves, but one never knows.

Our pro shop still has a nice selection of shirts and hats and some items for the cooler weather. So come out and support your club.

And as always come out for nine and have a bite and a beer

We all can help make Goat Hill great again.