Menantic Yacht Club: On-shore, off-shore scores

The Menantic Yacht Club had abundant wind for the next-to-last series of Sunfish races in West Neck Harbor this past Sunday.

It was blowing between 8 and 14 knots from the southwest with plenty of gusts, just strong enough to blow a number of sailors over, some more than once. I also witnessed a number of sailors with dropped sails, which was a mystery to me, but the fun we all had was not.

Twenty sailors on 19 boats participated on Sunday, including Will Lehr, who had 14-year old newcomer Ari Zucker sharing his boat. Other newcomers included Brouck Anderson and Jeff Anderson. Everyone assumed they were related, but that was not the case. Jeff was Joe Sullivan’s guest and Brouck was the Beardsleys’ guest. Doug Kadlec rounded out the newbies. Welcome, all.

The starts were a bit crowded, with some bumping, but there was no general recall for over early. Joe Sullivan was the only over-early boat all day. A number of sailors were seen doing their penalty turns for causing an infraction, including yours truly.

During one race, the strong winds blew Mary Vetri close to a dock. Many thanks to Rob Bethge for giving her a hand. Mary was courageous just going out in those winds.

Peter Beardsley had to purposely flip his own boat so it would not blow away while he helped Jonathan Brush, whose boat had turtled with the mast stuck in the bottom muck. Rachel Beardsley’s rig came down during a race due to a faulty knot that Peter had tied for her. I’m sure that Rachel will capitalize on that mistake.

Eight sailors flipped in the strong winds, including Joe Sullivan and Linda Gibbs, who each went over twice. Linda lost her hat and water bottle on the second flip, an excusable reason for a lost hat. My hat just blew off my head and went to that place where all hats go when lost at sea. I have a personal rule that when someone sails with me, I will turn around for a blown-off hat — maybe not the sailor, but definitely the hat. I went back but couldn’t locate it.

The annual LYCE, Ladies’ Yacht Club Event, and MYCE, Men’s Yacht Club Event, was held during the party. This event consists of basketball-throwing, bean-bag throwing, coin-counting and golf-putting on, how shall I say this, rather rough terrain including roots, rocks and twigs. Both the shore score and the on-water score are combined for a total score. A sailor may think that he or she came in first or second, only to find that he or she is better at sailing than putting.

During the shore events, Tom McMahon came in first on the coin count and Mary Vetri placed second, missing by just pennies. Tom also beat Linda Gibbs, his better half, both on land and water, a record. Will Lehr was heard jokingly asking Linda, “How was the water?” referring to her two flips. Luckily, it was a warm day.

The Race Committee consisted of Commodore and Sallie Bethge, Marian Thomsen and Susie Masse.

Even though Betsy Colby could not be on the committee boat, she participated by long distance. Sallie called her between races so she could add up the scores. That’s our Betsy, a broken rib and banged-up knee from paddle boarding couldn’t keep her down. Remember sailors, come up alongside the committee boat and give them your sail number and full name. Wear a life jacket.

Our regular stake boat captain Billy Sulahian couldn’t make it on Sunday, so Rob Bethge ably captained the stake boat solo. Rob did a superb job moving marks and rescuing Mary.

Next week, the Colbys will host the annual awards banquet. By now, everyone knows what to bring.

We are a very congenial club, open to all, with no dues, no fees and no clubhouse. The sailing is great, we have tremendous fun and we often have after-race barbecues. All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. The races start at 2 p.m. sharp, so meet the fleet on the water by 1:45 p.m. in West Neck Harbor. Commodore Bethge has several Sunfish available on a first-to-reserve basis. Call Pete at (631) 749-1297 or Bob Harris at (631) 749-0524 at least one day prior to racing.

See you on the water!

Fleet Racing-

1. Jeff Anderson 11 pts. 1 1st

2. Paul Zinger 16 1 1st

3.Joe Sullivan 20

4. Charles Modica 24

5. Peter Beardsley 25 3 1st Did not start 1st race

6. George Zinger 30

7. Denise Fenchel 32

8. Ruth Hakanson 33

9. Brouck Anderson 38

10. Bob Harris 53

11. Tom McMahon 58

12. Linda Gibbs 66

13. Rachel Beardsley 67

14. Dave Olsen 69

15. John Colby 72

16. Will Lehr & Ari Zucker 73

17. Jonathan Brush 81

18. Doug Kudlac 81

19. Mary Vetri 92

MYCE Combined

1. Paul Zinger 33

2. Peter Beardsley 48

3. Charles Modica 58

4. Tom McMahon 67

5. George Zinger 69

6. Bob Harris 91

7. John Colby 95

8. Will Lehr 101

9. Jonathan Brush 118

10. Doug Kudlac 119

Sullivan, Olsen, Anderson did not compete On Shore

LYCE

1. Denise Fenchel 54

2. Brouck Anderson 65

3. Ruth Hakanson 77

4. Linda Gibbs 96

5. Rachel Beardsley 103

6. Mary Vetri 109