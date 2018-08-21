Library Friends seek more friends

When tax money covers only 86 percent of your spending needs, you’re faced with two choices — curb your spending or find another source of money.

Thanks to Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library Society, Director Terry Lucas and her staff have been able to meet the needs of expanded programs and materials.

Between August 2017 and this month, the Friends have provided grants totalling $57,253, with the lion’s share going toward the relocation of the children’s library area to the building’s basement while adults were relocated to the main floor.

The transition has been successful, Ms. Lucas told the Friends at last Friday’s annual meeting.

At this time last year, the Friends had $59,315 in a checking account at Bridgehampton National Bank, reduced now to $25,726. But the Friends are confident they’ll be replenishing the funds with several upcoming events, including a major fundraiser held each November — the annual Turkey plunge in which about 150 brave souls dive into the bay at Crescent Beach to raise money through pledges to support the library.

Looking ahead, the annual Book & Author Luncheon will be replaced with a special tribute marking the 10th anniversary of the Friday Night Dialogues program, scheduled for September 7 at the Ram’s Head Inn.

The Friends also expect to hold the Holiday Craft Fair to benefit the library on the first Saturday in December.

They are looking for new members to join their ranks. Anyone interested in contributing some time to the efforts the Friends make to ensure the library continues to offer the many programs and wide array of materials it has should leave their names and contact information at the library’s front desk.