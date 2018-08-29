Kids’ Snapper Derby returns

Rig up your poles kids, because the Annual Shelter Island Snapper Derby is back!

This Saturday, September 1, kids can fish Island-wide on beaches and bridges to compete in the categories of Biggest Snapper, Biggest Bluefish and the Most Released.

Participants receive a T-shirt, food, popcorn, cotton candy and a bottle of water free of charge. They can also paint a sign to compete to have their artwork appear on next year’s Derby T-shirts.

The weigh-in is at 5 p.m. at the Shelter Island American Legion where chefs will cook kids’ fish if they wish. Painted signs must be brought to the weigh-in.

Derby rules:

– All blue fishing must take place west of Gardiners Island.

– Kids can fish the entire day.

– Participants can keep only one fish, the rest should be released.

– Be honest in the catch and release competition.

– Fish in clear water. If there’s a Red Tide, no fishing is allowed.

Art competition rules:

– Pick up a blank 4’x4’ board at Binder Pools located just north of the Medical Center on Route 114.

– Remember parents, have a good time with your kids but they have to paint the design.

– Remember to paint your name on the back of the board so that the selection committee will know who to call at the awards ceremony.

– Voting is done by the Snapper Committee.