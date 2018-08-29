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Around the Island

Kids’ Snapper Derby returns

By Jade Eckardt

JADE ECKARDT PHOTO Signs painted by 2017’s Derby competitors vying to get their art on this year’s Derby T-shirts line the road in front of Binder Pools.
JADE ECKARDT PHOTO
Signs painted by 2017’s Derby competitor vying to get their art on this year’s Derby T-shirts line the road in front of Binder Pools.

Rig up your poles kids, because the Annual Shelter Island Snapper Derby is back!

This Saturday, September 1, kids can fish Island-wide on beaches and bridges to compete in the categories of Biggest Snapper, Biggest Bluefish and the Most Released.

Participants receive a T-shirt, food, popcorn, cotton candy and a bottle of water free of charge. They can also paint a sign to compete to have their artwork appear on next year’s Derby T-shirts.

The weigh-in is at 5 p.m. at the Shelter Island American Legion where chefs will cook kids’ fish if they wish. Painted signs must be brought to the weigh-in.

Derby rules:

– All blue fishing must take place west of Gardiners Island.

– Kids can fish the entire day.

– Participants can keep only one fish, the rest should be released.

– Be honest in the catch and release competition.

– Fish in clear water. If there’s a Red Tide, no fishing is allowed.

Art competition rules:

– Pick up a blank 4’x4’ board at Binder Pools located just north of the Medical Center on Route 114.

– Remember parents, have a good time with your kids but they have to paint the design.

– Remember to paint your name on the back of the board so that the selection committee will know who to call at the awards ceremony.

– Voting is done by the Snapper Committee.