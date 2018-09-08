Kids explore Island history with time travel

Children ages 6 to 12 journeyed back through time over the week while participating in The Shelter Island Historical Society’s Annual Time Travelers’ Youth Program.

The week-long, half-day program allows participants to explore the story of Shelter Island through music, art, performance, crafts, gardening and games.

The goal of the program is to help children develop their artistic and creative abilities while using primary sources and actual artifacts to learn about the community of Shelter Island. The program highlights the Island’s history and uniqueness, the cultural aspects of different historic periods, people’s relationship to the past and how it influences the future and how to use the arts for personal expression and enjoyment.