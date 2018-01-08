The Reporter provides a weekly list of local kid-friendly programs that will get your little ones out of your hair and into the world. Here are some of our favorites this week.

Do your kids like painting landscapes? Are they familiar with Bob Ross, the most positive landscape painter in human history? On August 18, at 2:30 p.m. the Shelter Island Library will be hosting “Happy Accidents: A Bob Ross Paint-Along” for people of all ages. Participants will paint along with Bob as he creates a landscape and be able to bring their masterpiece home. All ages are welcome, but the program is limited to 10 students. Register at the library’s Circulation Desk or online ASAP!

Attention young nature lovers! On Saturday, August 4, at 10 a.m. the Sylvester Manor Farmstand will host “Story Thyme.” A farm-related story will be read to little ones by a local librarian. For details, call (631) 749-0626.

Roller skating is no longer just a bygone childhood pastime! Family Roller Skate will be hosted at the Greenport American Legion on Saturday, August 4, from 2 to 5 p.m. $10 for rental skates.

Teach your kids to make colorful, vibrant lanterns at the Shelter Island Library’s “Decoupage Lanterns” workshop on August 7, at 2 p.m.

On Thursday, August 9, at noon, the Shelter Island Library invites kids to “protect their fortresses, dive into oceans, or fly through the sky” with a VR kit, which will soon be leaving the library. Experience the fun before it’s gone!

On Tuesday, August 14, the Shelter Island Library will host all-day “Bubble Adventures,” weather permitting. Come blow bubbles with friends!

The Shelter Island Library offers Family Story Time on Mondays at 11:15 a.m. and Kids Yoga on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Call (631) 749-0042 for more details.

The Shelter Island School offers an Open Gym for children grades 6 to 12 on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 10 p.m. and a free Volleyball Open Gym on Tuesdays for grades 7 to 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Camp Quinipet offers an All-Faith Youth Group on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for children grades 8 to 12. Meet in Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.