Island families unite

Dr. Anja Hansel Hergrueter and Edward Craig Barber were married on May 5, 2018 at Union Chapel in the Heights. The wedding was officiated by Peter B. Dinkel and followed by a reception at the Shelter Island Yacht Club.

Anja is the daughter of Dr. Charles and Megan Hergrueter of Newton, Massachusetts and Shelter Island, and granddaughter of Mrs. Elizabeth Hansel of Greenport and the late Charles Francis Hansel and Mr. and Mrs. Carl A Hergrueter.

Edward (Ted) is the son of Elizabeth Dinkel Barber and Walter Barber of Watertown, Connecticut and Shelter Island, and the grandson of the late Edward and Gertrude Dinkel and Susan Barber and the late Walter Craig Barber.

The couple reside in the East Rock neighborhood of New Haven, Connecticut where Anja is doing her residency in anesthesiology at Yale and Ted is an account executive for the Chittenden Insurance Group.