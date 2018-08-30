Island calendar: August 30, 2018

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Duplicate Bridge, Thursdays, 1 p.m. Arrive at 12:45 p.m. to set up. St. Mary’s Church. All levels welcome. (631) 749-2321.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Mondays and Fridays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays, 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Havens farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society. Runs through September 1. (631) 749-0025.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays at 10:30 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Men’s Ad Hoc Golf, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Pilates, a Pilates mat class with Amy is offered at the Shelter Island Beach Club. Tuesdays, 9:15 to 10 a.m. Open to everyone. $10, cash only.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (ends June 19). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 21 Manwaring Road.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Leith. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Tuesdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 30

Afternoon movie, “Avengers Infinity War” (PG-13) at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library. Join Captain America, Iron Man, Thor and the rest of the team as they battle against the evil titan, Thanos.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 31

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series, featuring David Kaplan on Piano. 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center, Shelter Island. $25. Free for students. For tickets visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.

Friday Night Dialogues, at the Shelter Island Library presents the play “The Guys” at 7 p.m.

Friday Fun, Wii-U, 2:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Battle friends to reign supreme in Super Smash Bros and other Wii games.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

“From Gottschalk to Gershwin: Exploring the Roots of American Music,” at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Saturday, September 1, at 7 p.m. Alex Pryrodny will perform jazz improvisions and Leslie Valentine will perform mezzo-soprano. $20.

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series, featuring violinist Rachel Lee Priday. 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center, Shelter Island. $25. Free for students. For tickets visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.

Women in Whaling, a “Maritime Mash-up” by playwright Martha Pichey, will be presented at Havens Barn by the Shelter Island Historical Society at 5 p.m. The mash-up offers a salty mix of short play readings, journal entries of women who went to the sea, a diagram or two, a sea shanty or three and hard tack biscuits. RSVP to programs@shelterislandhistorical.org or call (631) 749-0025.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Book signings, by Island authors Diana Malcolmson and Karen Kiaer will take place at Havens Barn from 4 to 6 p.m. as the women sign copies of their new books. Ms. Malcolmson is the author of “For the Love of Horses” and Ms. Kiaer is the author of “Ancestors Through My Eyes.” Donations appreciated.

Piano concert, Shelter Island Friends of Music presents Fei-Fei Dong in performance. 8 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Free, but goodwill donations appreciated. For details, visit shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Movie night, at the Shelter Island Library screens “Garlic Is As Good As Ten Mothers,” a film by Les Blank at 7 p.m. In this love letter to “the stinking rose,” documentarian Les Blank interviews garlic fanatics of all stripes, from cooks to members of garlic appreciation societies. Features renowned chef Alice Waters.

Poetry roundtable, Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable at 4 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Great Decisions, moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. This month’s topic: “U.S. Global Engagement and the Military.” 5:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

A Decade of Dialogues, celebrates 10 years of Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library. The cocktail party fundraiser will take place at the Ram’s Head Inn from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $95 and include hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary beverage. Robert Krulwich will be in attendance as a special guest. Tickets are available for purchase at the Library.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Sylvester Manor farm stand, open Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 28, 21 Manwaring Road.

Coloring and coffee, for adults at the Shelter Island Library at 1 p.m. Coffee, tea and refreshments are provided while you color away your stress. Coloring templates and colored pencils provided.

2018 House Exhibition, “A Place in Pictures: Sylvester Manor: Landscape, Memory & Magic.” Public guided tours available noon to 3 p.m., Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $25. To reserve call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Book club, at the Shelter Island Library at 5 p.m. “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics,” by Daniel James Brown recounts the story of the University of Washington crew team, nine working class boys who defeated not only the elite teams of the East Coast and Britain, but also Hitler’s rowing team.

Astronomy lecture, at the Shelter Island Library at 6:30 p.m. NASA Solar System Ambassador and Montauk Observatory Astronomer, William Francis Taylor, will present a lively, illustrated talk about the constellations, planets and other celestial objects that are visible in the fall sky over Long Island and how to identify them. Weather permitting, he will set up a telescope and present a guided tour of the night sky. Free. Register by calling (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

September 4: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

September 7: Town board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

September 10: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

September 10: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

September 11: Taylor’s Island Committee meeting, 9 a.m.

September 11: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

September 11: Planning board, 7 p.m.