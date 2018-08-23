Island calendar: August 23, 2018

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Duplicate Bridge, Thursdays, 1 p.m. Arrive at 12:45 p.m. to set up. St. Mary’s Church. All levels welcome. (631) 749-2321.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Mondays and Fridays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays, 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Havens farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society. Runs through September 1. (631) 749-0025.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays at 10:30 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Men’s Ad Hoc Golf, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Pilates, a Pilates mat class with Amy is offered at the Shelter Island Beach Club. Tuesdays, 9:15 to 10 a.m. Open to everyone. $10, cash only.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 21 Manwaring Road.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Leith. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Tuesdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 23

Spanish class, beginner and intermediate Spanish class at the Shelter Island Library. 11 a.m., last session.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 24

Young naturalists: Going Batty, offers children ages 4 and up a chance to learn about bats while playing games, crafting and discussing vampire bats. From 10:30 a.m. to noon. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 25

Craft fair, the 55th Annual Art Show and Craft fair comes to the Shelter Island School on Saturday, August 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fair will offer fine arts, quality crafts and a Shelter Island gift section.

Green expo, at the Shelter Island American Legion Hall welcomes all ages from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors to the Mashomack table at the expo will find hands-on displays showing how to preserve the aquifer and bays and protect the island for future generations.

Shakespeare, in the community, King Lear. At the Shelter Island Library. 12:30 p.m.

Create a book, during a handmade books workshop at the Shelter Island Library. 2:30 p.m., registration required.

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series, featuring pianist Peter Dugan. 7:30 p.m.Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center, Shelter Island. $25. Free for students. For tickets visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 26

Wades Beach, Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island is hosting a celebration of the newly constructed Lions Centennial Pavilion on Wades Beach that will enhance accessibility to public spaces for older adults living on the Island. The party will take place at Wades Beach from 4 to 6 p.m. All are welcome.

MONDAY, AUGUST 27

Book club, mystery book club at the Shelter Island Library will cover “Bruno, Chief of Police” at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 29

Book club, Jane Austen book club at the Shelter Island Library will cover “Emma” at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 31

Young naturalists: Feathers for Lunch, at Mashomack Preserve from 10:30 a.m. to noon offers fun learning about birds. The group will read “Feathers for Lunch” and play a game about bird survival. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series, featuring David Kaplan on Piano. 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center, Shelter Island. $25. Free for students. For tickets visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.

Friday Night Dialogues, at the Shelter Island Library presents the play “The Guys” at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series, featuring violinist Rachel Lee. 7:30 p.m.Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center, Shelter Island. $25. Free for students. For tickets visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Piano concert, Shelter Island Friends of Music presents Fei-Fei Dong in performance. 8 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Free, but goodwill donation appreciated. For details, visit shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Movie night, at the Shelter Island Library screens “Garlic Is As Good As Ten Mothers,” a film by Les Blank at 7 p.m. In this love letter to “the stinking rose,” documentarian Les Black interviews garlic fanatics of all stripes, from cooks to members of garlic appreciation societies. Features renowned chef Alice Waters.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Great Decisions, moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. This month’s topic: “U.S. Global Engagement and the Military.” 5:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

A Decade of Dialogues, celebrates 10 years of Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library. The cocktail party fundraiser will take place at the Rams Head Inn from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $95 and include hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary beverage. Robert Krulwich will be in attendance as a special guest. Tickets are available for purchase at the Library.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Sylvester Manor farm stand, open Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 28, 21 Manwaring Road.

Coloring and coffee, for adults at the Shelter Island Library at 1 p.m. Coffee, tea and refreshments are provided while you color away your stress. Coloring templates and colored pencils provided.

2018 House Exhibition, “A Place in Pictures: Sylvester Manor: Landscape, Memory & Magic.” Public guided tours available noon to 3 p.m., Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $25. To reserve call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Book club, at the Shelter Island Library at 5 p.m. “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics,” by Daniel James Brown tells the story of the University of Washington crew team, class boys who defeated not only the elite teams of the East Coast and Britain, but also Hitler’s rowing team.

Astronomy lecture, at the Shelter Island Library at 6:30 p.m. NASA Solar System Ambassador and Montauk Observatory Astronomer, William Francis Taylor, will present a lively, illustrated talk about the constellations, planets and other celestial objects that are visible in the fall sky over Long Island and how to identify them. Weather permitting, he will set up a telescope and present a guided tour of the night sky. Free. Register by calling (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Imagery for relaxation, Shelter Island Library, 5:30 p.m. Guided Imagery is a gentle but powerful technique that focuses and directs the imagination in proactive and positive ways. Join Loretta Dalia, LMT, from the Ed & Phyllis Davis Wellness Institute at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, to learn simple relaxation techniques to help reduce tension and manage daily stress. To reserve a seat call (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Life transitions, “Navigating Life Transitions with Resilience and A Creative Mindset,” Shelter Island Library, 6:30 p.m. Developing resilience and a creative mind set are key strategies for navigating transitions. In this experiential workshop, Jeanne Marie Merkel, Certified Life and Transition Coach, will share time-proven insights and exercises that will empower you to confidently navigate any life transition. Call (631) 749-0042 to register.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Friday Night Dialogues, “After the Education Wars: How Smart Schools Upend the Business of Reform,” at 7 p.m. Business Journalist Andrea Gabor’s new book on school reform argues that Bill Gates, Eli Broad and other leaders of the reform movement have borrowed all the wrong lessons from business. At the Shelter Island Library.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Beach cleanup, from 9 to 11 a.m. is open to all ages. The annual international coastal cleanup effort through Mashomack Preserve offers community service hours for those who need them. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

Film screening, “A Footnote in Ballet History” at the Shelter Island Library at 2 p.m. Prima Ballerina Magda Saleh, who grew up in Cairo, danced with the Bolshoi Ballet. Her story is told in the documentary directed by Hisham Abdel Khalek (produced by H & O Productions). The film explores the flowering of ballet in Egypt during the Cold War. Ms. Saleh and two of her classmates will be there to answer questions after the film.

Permaculture and regenerative design, a workshop on creating a resilient agro-ecology. 2 to 5 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $50. To register visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Mystery book club, at Shelter Island Library, 5 p.m. “Magpie Murders,” by Anthony Horowitz.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Great Decisions, moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. This month’s topic: “South Africa’s Fragile Democracy.” 5:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Peace Corps recount, Shelter Islander Frank Milano recalls teaching in Zaire in the 1980s. He’ll share stories of the country and his experiences teaching high school biology and chemistry in French. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

August 27: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

August 28: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

September 4: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

September 7: Town board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

September 10: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

September 10: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.