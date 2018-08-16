Island calendar: August 16, 2018

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Duplicate Bridge, Thursdays, 1 p.m. Arrive at 12:45 p.m. to set up. St. Mary’s Church. All levels welcome. (631) 749-2321.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Mondays and Fridays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays, 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Havens farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society. Runs through September 1. (631) 749-0025.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays at 10:30 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Men’s Ad Hoc Golf, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Pilates, a Pilates mat class with Amy is offered at the Shelter Island Beach Club. Tuesdays, 9:15 to 10 a.m. Open to everyone. $10, cash only.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (ends June 19). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 21 Manwaring Road.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Leith. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/ Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Tuesdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 16

Great Decisions, moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. This month’s topic: “Turkey: Partner in Crisis.” 5:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 17

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series, offers a concert of PMP alumni preparing for the 10th Quadrennial Violin Competition of Indianapolis on Friday, August 17, at 11:30 a.m. It will take place at the Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. For tickets visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 18

Yard sale, hosted by the Senior Center is hosting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer Disease Research Center. Located at 44 South Ferry Road.

Story Thyme, a farm-related story read to little ones by the local librarian. 10 to 10:30 a.m., Sylvester Manor Farmstand. Free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

Music on the Menantic, takes place at SALT Waterfront Bar and Grill with music by Garrett and Tarmara at 6 p.m. Admission is free and there will be a cash bar offering a signature cocktail. This event is presented by the Shelter Island Historical Society.

Hauling a seine, this family fun activity is open to all ages from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Help pull a 300 foot seine and get a close up look at the creatures and plants that live under the sea. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series, featuring violinist Stephen Waarts performing with pianist Chelsea Wang. 7:30 p.m.Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center, Shelter Island. $25. Free for students. For tickets visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series, offers a concert of PMP alumni preparing for the 10th Quadrennial Violin Competition of Indianapolis on Friday, August 19, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. It will take place at the Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free. For tickets visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.

MONDAY, AUGUST 20

Challenger soccer — First Kicks, a four-day camp for ages 3 to 5. 9 a.m. to noon. Fiske Field. Meets daily through August 24. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $138 for the week. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Challenger soccer, a four-day camp for ages 5 to 16. 6. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fiske Field. Pack a bagged lunch. Meets daily through August 9. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $300 ($200 for year round residents). Register at (631) 749-0309.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 21

Crystal singing bowl meditation for ages 18 and up offered by Maria Maier. 9 a.m. Shelter Island Youth Center. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $10. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Library in the wild, Shelter Island children’s librarian Anthony Zutter reads a book and does a craft while enjoying the outdoors at Mashomack Preserve from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Ages 3 and up, for details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 22

Family movie night, a screening of “Coco” on the lawn at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. 8 to 10 p.m. Bring a blanket or beach chair. Popcorn, snacks and beverages available for purchase. Free. Offered in partnership with Shelter Island Library. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 25

Story Thyme, a farm-related story read to little ones by the local librarian. 10 to 10:30 a.m., Sylvester Manor Farmstand. Free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

Green Expo, at the Shelter Island American Legion Hall grounds welcomes all ages from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors to the Mashomack table at the expo will find hands-on displays showing how to preserve the aquifer and bays and protect the island for future generations.

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series, featuring pianist Peter Dugan. 7:30 p.m.Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center, Shelter Island. $25. Free for students. For tickets visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 26

The Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island is hosting a celebration of the newly constructed Lions Centennial Pavilion on Wades Beach that will enhance accessibility to public spaces for older adults living on the Island. The party will take place at Wades Beach from 4 to 6 p.m. All are welcome.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

Young naturalists: Feathers for Lunch, at Mashomack Preserve from 10:30 a.m. to noon offers fun learning about birds. The group will read “Feathers for Lunch” and play a game about bird survival. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series, featuring David Kaplan on Piano. 7:30 p.m. Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center, Shelter Island. $25. Free for students. For tickets visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series, featuring violinist Rachel Lee-Priday. 7:30 p.m.Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center, Shelter Island. $25. Free for students. For tickets visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call (212) 877-5045.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

August 17: Town board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

August 18: Board of Trustees, Dering Harbor, 9 a.m., Village Hall.

August 21: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

August 22: ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.

August 27: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

August 28: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.